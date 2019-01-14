Kasautii Zindagii Kay's lead actress Erica Fernandes, who has been setting social media on fire with her stunning avatar and sexy Instagram photos, has once again taken over the Internet with her latest photo in which she is dressed in a sexy black body-hugging dress with white stripes.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s lead actress Erica Fernandes, who has been setting social media on fire with her stunning avatar and sexy Instagram photos, has once again taken over the Internet with her latest photo in which she is dressed in a sexy black body-hugging dress with white stripes. Erica Fernandes wished all her fans on social media a very good morning in this stunning post which is being loved by fans across the country!

Erica Fernandes is not only a television star but has also been entertaining is through her phenomenal performances in regional films. Erica Fernandes has starred in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil films and has worked in hits like Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu which was a Tamil film, Ninnindale which was a Kannada film, Galipatam which was a Telugu film, among many others. Erica Jennifer Fernandes, whose stage name is Erica Fernandes has also worked in Hindi films and was previously seen in Sony TV’s hit show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi where her performance was highly appreciated.

Erica Fernandes is currently playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she is playing the role of Prerna. She is one of the most loved faces in the Indian television industry and fans love her style statements and fashion sense. Erica is being highly applauded for her acting skills in the rebooted version of Kasauti Zindagi Kay which has been topping the TRP charts.

