Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Erica Fernandes, whose real name is Erica Jennifer Fernandes, is one of the leading ladies of Indian television. She is the new Prerna of the revised version of Ekta Kapoor's iconic TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is being highly appreciated for her amazing work in the show.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Erica Fernandes, whose real name is Erica Jennifer Fernandes, is one of the leading ladies of Indian television. She is the new Prerna of the revised version of Ekta Kapoor’s iconic TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is being highly appreciated for her amazing work in the show. Her character in the show, which was earlier played by Shweta Tiwari, is that of an honest, beautiful and hardworking girl who falls in love with a guy named Anurag Basu.

However, just how she looks on television, Erica Fernandes in real is also natural beauty and her gorgeous Instagram photos are proof! In the latest photo, we see Erica Fernandes is an ethnic attire where she is dressed in a stunning blue and golden lehenga and is posing with an elephant. Her candid click is too cute and the photo is proof of her flawless beauty! Erica Fernandes has previously worked in hit show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi where she played a key role and is also known for her work in Tamil, Kannada and Telegu film industry.

Erica Fernandes has worked in films like Babloo Happy Hai, Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Galipatam, Vizhithiru, among many others and is currently playing the lead role in Kasauti Zindagi Kay which airs on Star Plus.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More