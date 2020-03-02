Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Hina Khan reunites with former co-star Parth Samthaan, the duo was seen chilling out in their common friend's party. Earlier this morning Hina shared all the photos from the last night's party.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: There on-screen tussle as Komolika and Anurag Basu has had been loved by the Indian viewers, yes, we are talking about one of the most loved bahu’s, Hina Khan and nations heartthrob Parth Samthaan. The duo is catching everyone gaze for her reunion photos. They both met in one of their common friends birthday party, where Hina and Parth was seen chilling together, as her Instagram is the proof of it.

Hina recently shared some of the photos from the last night’s party, where all were seen smiling ear to ear. Within no time fans started pouring love upon them, as in the serial the duo were never seen in good ties. Meanwhile talking about the serial, it is near to its wrap up, as the promo is trending online, where Mr. Bajaj once again enters into the show, and Anurag pushes Prerna from the cliff. However, their die heart fans are in shock that why Anurag killed her!

On the professional front, Hina Khan is counted as one of the most versatile actresses, as she left no stone unturned and marked her acting mettle in Telly industry as well as on digital platform too. For the current year, she is all set to woo her fans with another web series, Hacked.

