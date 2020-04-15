Kasautii Zindagii Kay: This won’t be wrong to say that with a gripping storyline, interesting characters and twists and twists full of drama, has made Ekta Kapoor show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the most loved-drama series on Television. The lead stars Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthaan aka Prerna and Anurag made their special place in the heart of the audience and is fondly called AnuPre by their fans. Though, the entire nation is under complete lockdown and the shooting of the shows are also under a pause, the die-heart fans of the show are still missing the lead couple amid lockdown.

Now, as per the recent reports, after the lockdown gets over, the new twist added by Ekta Kapoor will be alongside Mr Bajaj. Yes, you guessed it right after, as per a leading entertainment portal, the show is all set to welcome new entry, who will be Mr. Bajaj’s son. Reports revealed that the makers have already auditioned many actors but due to COVID-19, entire things have come at a standstill.

So it is good news for all Kasautii fans as just after things get normal, the new drama will be added by Mr. Bajaj’s son. Though there are no official reports, if these rumors turn out to be true, the storyline will get even more interesting and entertaining.

Some days back, the show has taken a leap of 8 years after Anurag attempted to kill Prerna pushing her from a cliff. Considering all the betrayal from Anurag, Basu’s and Komolika, Prerna is back to take her revenge as she is now stronger in terms of business and power. Overall, it will be interesting to see how Mr Bajaj’s son adds more drama to the show.

