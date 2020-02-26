Kasautii Zindagii Kay: While Mr Bajaj might be coming back in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Karan Singh Grover might not essay the role anymore. Latest reports suggest that Karan Singh Grover is in talks with the channel and the makers of the show for another show.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is headed towards a shocking twist in which Anurag will be seen killing the love of his life Prerna by pushing her off the cliff. The development comes after the on-screen couple recently welcomed a baby girl into their life. Ever since the makers of the show have dropped the news with a new promo, fans are trending Anu Ne Pre Ko Kyu Maara.

Soon after, Nivedita, played by Pooja Banerjee, shared a small video in which she hints at the comeback of Mr Bajaj. She says that while she and Prerna never shared a good bond, Anurag can never do something like this. She thinks that nobody else but Mr Bajaj is behind this.

This has left to fan queries if Karan Singh Grover, who previously played Mr Bajaj in the show, will be coming back to spice up the drama quotient. However, the latest report by an entertainment daily suggests that Karan Singh Grover will not be coming back on the show. Rather, he has been approached by the makers for a new show and is working out the rest of the details before he says yes to the project.

Earlier, reports were rife that Vivaan Bhatena might replace Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj after he was spotted sporting a salt and pepper look in a Halloween party. Vivaan Bhatena later told a news portal that the reports are not true at all and he finds it funny how people jump to conclusions. With the new twist in AnuPre’s love story, Will Mr Bajaj make a comeback? and Moreover, if he does, who will step into his shoes?!

