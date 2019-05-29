Kasautii Zindagii Kay: The recent reports revealed that Karan Singh Grover who was supposed to play the iconic role of Mr Bajaj in the show, will not play the role now. The role of Mr Bajaj was earlier played by Ronit Roy in the original series. Here is the reason:

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is among the top rated show which is currently topping the charts on TRP graphs. Thanks to Komolika’s evil plans and Anurag–Prerna’s romance which has made the show among the favourite lists of the fans. Earlier the reports revealed that Model and actor Karan Singh Grover will play the iconic role of Mr Rishabh Bajaj in the show. Recently, a source close to the makers revealed that Karan Singh Grover will not play the role of Mr Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s show.

The makers are now planning not to cast Karan in the role as he is a bit old to play the lead role opposite Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in the show. So the producers are currently searching for a new Mr Bajaj who will fit into the character well and will justify the role completely.

Another reason that has been quoted behind the new search is, Karan Singh Grover has not signed any legal contract with the makers of the film. Due to the delay from Karan’s side, the makers are planning to think for this decision twice.

Some days back, the producer of the show Ekta Kapoor shared a video of Television stars Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwari (Anurag and Prerna) from the original show. Though Ronit Roy has played many roles in his time, the role of Mr Bajaj is among the fans favourite and most loved character in his career.

Some days back, Hina Khan has wrapped her schedule from the show and has taken a break, who was playing the lead negative role of Komolika in the show. Her fashion sense along with her outstanding acting skills was well praised in the show and she also received many awards for her role of Komolika as well.

