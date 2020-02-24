Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Aamna Sharif is taking social media by a storm with her latest photos. The actor is currently seen essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Aamna Sharif has made a comeback on Indian Television and how. After staying away from the small screen for years, Aamna has now slipped under the skin of one of the most iconic negative characters of TV, i.e Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is doing it absolute justice. Her camaraderie with lead stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who play Anurag and Prerna in the show is also widely appreciated.

As Kasautii Zindagii Kay continues to climb its way up the TRP charts, Aamna Sharif recently took a short break from work and head to Dubai for a relaxing vacation. The actor has also shared photos from her vacation on her Instagram account, which are driving the fans crazy.

In one of the photos shared by Aamna on her account, the stunner can be seen posing for a sun-kissed photo by the beach. Dressed in a black tank top and multi-coloured printed skirt with high slits, Aamna looks too hot to handle and is turning up the temperature on social media. She completed her look with open blow-dried hair, golden jewellery and sunglasses.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty calls Tejaswwi Prakash Sholay’s Basanti

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Aamna Sharif’s sweet gesture leaves Pooja Banerjee overwhelmed

Take a peek at Aamna Sharif’s Instagram photos here:

This year, we will also see Aamna Sharif on the big screen after a long break. The actress will be seen in the upcoming film RoohiAfzana, which stars Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Touted as a horror-comedy, the movie is slated to hit the silver screens on June 5, 2020.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 preview February 24, 2020: Viraj to shoot dead Prerna

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App