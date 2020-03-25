Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Its the one only show, which garnered praises across the nation for its intriguing plot. Howbeit soon it will stop on-air, the stoppage on shoots in Bollywood amid coronavirus outbreak. In the upcoming episode, Komolika again conspires death for Prerna.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is indeed showcasing the most intriguing episode this week as Prerna is winning all the battle against Anurag Basu and Komolika. In the earlier season, Ronit was appointed as the CEO of Basu industries, he and Prerna were contesting for the same deal, which he took the lead and won. After losing the deal Ronit and Komolika begs in front of Prerna to spare them.

While, in the upcoming episode, viewers will watch Komolika will be seen conspiring against Prerna as back to back she is acquiring all her empire which Komolika created from her evilness. So, she decided to kill her and gain back what she lost.

Amid, Anurag Basu sensed the attack on Prerna, and decided to go any extend to save her. Talking about Basu and Prerna’s bond, he is happy to see her back but Prerna seeks revenge from him as he earlier betrayed her and killed her.

The duo even h a daughter, but the truth is still hidden from her, recently Komolika lied to Prerna and said, her daughter is no more in this world. Howbeit, destring made her meet her daughter, unknowingly they meet! It will be interesting to see, will Anurag be able to melt down Prerna’s heart? Will Komolika lose this time? Aamna Sharif as Komolika Basu, Karan Singh Grover as Rishabh Bajaj, Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu, and Erica Fernandes as Prerna Bajaj are in lead roles.

