Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Alt Balaji's Mentalhood screening saw Hina Khan and Aamna Sharif, who played Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in attendance. The duo treated their fans with a gorgeous selfie.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is incomplete without Komolika. One of the most iconic negative characters of Indian Television, Komolika was essayed by Urvashi Dholakia in the first season. Meanwhile, the second season aka the reboot saw Hina Khan step into the role of Komolika followed by Aamna Sharif. Even though Hina Khan and Aamna Sharif have been an important part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, they never got to share the screen space for obvious reasons.

At the screening of Mentalhood, the entire team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay came together to support Ekta Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor’s show, including Hina Khan and Aamna Sharif. The two ladies decided to make most of their time together and treat fans with a memorable selfie.

A few hours ago, Hina Khan shared a couple of photos on her Instagram account in which they can be seen posing for a pout selfie. While Hina can be seen dressed in a black co-ord set paired with a black hairband, white heels and red bold lipstick, Aamna Sharif kept it all neutral in a soft pink jumpsuit. In some of the photos, we can also spot Ekta Kapoor, Shamita Shetty, Mouni Roy along with Hina Khan and Aamna Sharif.

After a hit stint in Television, Hina Khan was recently seen in Vikram Bhatt’s film Hacked. She will also be seen in upcoming films like Lines, Soulmate, Wish List, The Country of Blind. Meanwhile, Aamna Sharif is currently ruling the screen space as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She will also be seen in the upcoming film RoohiAfzana.

