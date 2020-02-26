Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Hina Khan is stealing hearts with her latest Instagram photos in which she can be seen dressed in a blue wedding lehenga. The actor was recently seen in Vikram Bhatt's film Hacked.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: It is the wedding season and our favourite TV celebrities are on their toes to set new fashion trends. Hina Khan, who redefined ethnic style on Indian television with her Komo Swag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is now slaying the Internet with her latest photos from a wedding. From her style, pose to her expressions, her photos are garnering praises for all the right reasons and making the fans go gaga over her in the comment section of the post, which she shared on her Instagram account.

In the photos shared by former Komolika aka Hina Khan, she can be seen embodying a true Indian beauty in a beautiful blue and golden lehenga. She styled her look with a gold choker necklace with matching earrings, a flower ring, golden bangles and a potli bag. For her hair and makeup, Hina Khan opted for a low hair bun and a black smokey eye with nude pink lipstick.

Sharing the photos on her profile, Hina Khan wrote in the caption Shaadi Waali Vibe. In just a few hours, the photos have managed to win hearts and garner about 327,374 likes. Fans of Hina Khan also cannot resist themselves from showering praises on the diva in the comment section.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Fatima Sana Shaikh’s prediction comes true as Anurag kills Prerna

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla says he will not meet BB 13 contestants

On the work front, Hina Khan garnered immense love and appreciation for her stint as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After her exit from the show, Aamna Sharif came on-board as Komolika. Meanwhile, Hina Khan went on to do projects like Damaged 2, Hacked and Lines. She also has films like Soulmate, Wish List and The Country of Blind in the pipeline.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge preview: Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra give crazy punishments to contestants

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App