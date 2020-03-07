Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Ekta Kapoor serials are known for its unexpected twist, now one more character as Kuki Bajaj has been added in Prerna, Anurag Basu's show. In the upcoming episode, Kuki's role will be unveiled.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Ekta Kapoor’s much-loved serial, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is making rounds on the internet for the biggest twist in its history. Prerna is back in Kolkata with different intension, where she will be seen seeking revenge from Anurag Basu as she got betrayed by him. In the earlier episode, Basu had pushed her from the cliff, and Mr Bajaj saved her from drowning.

Meanwhile, Kuki Bajaj’s role in the serial is still not revealed. In the upcoming episode, it is expected that Aditi Sanwal aka Kuki Bajaj’s character will be unveiled, which might be a bring fresh air in the show. Talking about the current scenario, the serial it has moved 8 years ahead, where Prerna is now a successful woman in her businesses and had won many accolades. Howbeit she hates Anurag for his wrongdoing, in her revenge, Mr Bajaj is in full support.

Indeed the plot is intriguing and fast space. As Prerna’s new bold yet fearless avatar is definitely catching everyone’s gaze, while Mr Bajaj entry gave a new hype to the show. Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma Bajaj, Karan Singh Grover as Rishabh Bajaj, and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu are in lead roles.

Also Read: Naagin 4: Rashami Desai to play Nayantara, replace Jasmin Bhasin in Colors’ supernatural show

Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo:

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: After Harsh Limbachiyaa-Karishma Tanna’s flirting, Bharti Singh calls Rohit Shetty Halwaii, watch

Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo:

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge preview: Not Sanjjanaa Galrani, Gautam Gulati gives the title of Overacting Ki Dukaan to Jasleen Matharu

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App