Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 16, 2020 preview: In the upcoming episode, Mr Bajaj and Anurag Basu will be seen having a face off. During the face off, Mr Bajaj tells Anurag Basu that Prerna Sharma hates him.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 16, 2020 preview: In Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna Sharma is set to be joined by Mr Bajaj in her fight against the Basus. In the last episode, we saw how the Basu family have kept a huge celebration at their residence and are seeking to strike a deal with some of the influential businessmen. However, they are unaware that the ones with whom they are so willing to strike a deal are none other than Rishabh Bajaj and Prerna Sharma. Before the power couple make an entry, each family member of the Basu family senses that Prerna might be around them.

When they enter the party and get officially introduced to each other, Komolika gets very angry and tells Anurag that he might have lost the bid after seeing Prerna in front of him. All other family members are equally shocked. In a promo that has been shared by the channel, we can see that Mr Bajaj and Anurag Basu are going to have a face off at the party.

Mr Bajaj tells Anurag Basu that Prerna has changed a lot. She hates him now. The Prerna that Anurag sees today hates him. Mr Bajaj further says that Prerna is his, not Anurag’s. Another sequence shows Prerna talking to a picture of Anurag stating that he hates him and has only comeback to seek revenge. While she is at it, Mohini confronts her.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s romantic song titled Bhula Dunga, first look to release on this date

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Ankita Shrivastav, Heena Panchal reject Paras Chhabra

Furthermore, we also see Mr Bajaj and Komolika doing a couple dance. During the dance, Mr Bajaj threatens Komolika by asking her what would happen if Anurag pushes her off the bridge, just like he pushed Prerna? To which, Komolika replies that Anurag can never do this to her.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s adorable rain dance pictures unveiled, have a look

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App