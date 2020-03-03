Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 3, 2020 preview: In tonight episode, we will see how Prerna's newborn baby Sneha gets killed in a cylinder blast. Post which, Mr Bajaj suggests that they should move to London.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 3, 2020 preview: The lives of Anurag, Prerna, Komolika and Mr Bajaj have undergone a drastic change after the latest twist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Unravelling the mystery behind #AnuNePreKoKyuMaara, the latest episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay saw Anurag sweet-talking Prerna on the Howrah Bridge. Amidst their conversation, Anurag goes ahead to push Prerna off the bridge. As she is drowning, Mr Bajaj jumps in the water body to save her. Soon after, a heartbroken Prerna asks Mr Bajaj that she really wants to confront Anurag and know why did he try to kill her.

Sympathetic towards Prerna, Mr Bajaj agrees to take her to Anurag. Upon reaching the building, Prerna overhears Anurag and Komolika’s conversation where they express that they have finally managed to get rid of Prerna. The duo then goes on to get intimate on the bed. When Prerna tries to confront the duo, Mr Bajaj takes her away and tells her that he had been keeping an eye on Prerna. Anurag and Komolika did all of this to take revenge.

Amid this, Mr Bajaj also tells her that the papers she signed in the morning were not marriage registration papers but her house papers. Prerna is shocked to hear this. Soon after Mr Bajaj gets a call informing him that Komolika has sent Sneha to an orphanage. In tonight’s episode, we will see how Prerna’s daughter Sneha is killed in a cylinder blast. This makes Prerna want to take her own life but Mr Bajaj stops her.

Instead, Mr Bajaj says that he and Prerna should move to London. He further says that Cookie really needs her. Would Prerna move to London with Mr Bajaj after Anurag’s betrayal? To know, watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay tonight on Star Plus at 8 pm.

