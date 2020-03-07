Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 7 2020 preview: In the upcoming episode, Anurag will finally reveal why he killed Prerna. Anurag shares that it was Komolika who threatened him to kill Prerna and he still loves Prerna.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 7, 2020, preview: Kasautii Zindagii Kay has taken an interesting turn after a leap of 8 years. So far, we had seen how Anurag had betrayed Prerna by pushing her off the bridge. This leaves Prerna disturbed and leave Kolkata but only to come back stronger and wiser with the help of Mr Bajaj. Having won businesswoman of the year award, Prerna is now back in Kolkata with Kuki to seek revenge from Anurag for what he did to her followed by the death of her daughter.

While the sudden change in Anurag’s behaviour left everyone baffled, he is finally going to speak out why he did what he did. In the upcoming episode, Anurag will be seen admitting everything in front of Goddess Durga. He will share how Komolika threatened Anurag that she will press first-degree Murder charges against Prerna for pushing Viraj off a mountain-top if he doesn’t betray her. It is the fear of Prerna getting behind the bars that makes him push her off the bridge. Anurag also says he still loves Prerna.

Furthermore, as Anurag is sharing his feelings with Goddess Durga, Prerna is standing right next to him. Since the duo are present at the same place and at the same time, will they finally cross paths and come in front of each other? Or fate has something else in plan for both of them?

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Kuki Bajaj to unveil her role in Prerna, Anurag Basu’s show

To watch what happens now in Anurag and Prerna’s lives, watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay at 8 pm on Star Plus every Monday to Saturday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App