Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parull Chaudhry reveals it is her dream project to be a part of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Read the complete details here–

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Since the time, Anurag attempted to kill Prerna by pushing her from Howrah Bridge, the story has become more interesting as the fans have become more curious to know why did Anurag kill Prerna. Further, Mr. Bajaj saving Prerna and a time-lapse has made the storyline more interesting. After bringing in the new twist, recently Ekta Kapoor has also roped in new actors Television actor Parull Chaudhry and Kabir Singh actor Kunal Thakur.

Recently, while giving an interview, Parull Chaudhary revealed that he will be appearing in the role of Anurag Basu’s elder sister from Canada, who is proud to be an Indian. She added that her role is very positive as she loves her brother and can do anything for him.

Further, Parull also revealed that it is like a dream come true to be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s legendary show as she is a big fan and has religiously watched the first Kasautii in the year 2001. She further revealed that her look will be inspired by Indo-western style and personally, she is quite excited for this project.

On the professional front, Parull Chaudhry has appeared in various TV shows like Tere Mere Sapne, Piya Albela, Divya-Drishti and Phir Bhi Na Maane…Badtameez Dil and misses no chance of proving herself well on-screens.

