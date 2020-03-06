Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Television actor Parull Chaudhry and Kabir Singh actor Kunal Thakur will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthaan show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently in its full dramatic swing. Since, the time Anurag tried to kill Prerna, the curiosity and the interest in the show has subsequently enhanced. Further, the most shocking was Mr. Bajaj entry to save Prerna. After all this drama and a leap of 8 years, Prerna is now back in Kolkata with Cookie and is all set to seek revenge from Anurag and his entire family.

Now, that the heroine is all set to take revenge for killing her daughter. Ekta Kapoor has added a new twist in the show by her new entries. There are reports that Television actress Parull Chaudhry, who was last seen in Divya Drishti, will feature in the revengeful love story. Not just this, Shahid Kapur’s costar Kunal Thakur in his film Kabir Singh, will also be seen in the show soon.

While giving an interview, Kunal Thakur revealed that Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be his Television debut and he is very excited to be part of this daily soap as this is a legendary show. He revealed that on the sets he get to learn so many new things and the production people along with the directors help him to get this large exposure.

On the other hand, Parull was also seen much excited for Kasautii Zindagii Kay and will eb seen playing Anurag;s elder sister Rakhi, who has returned from Canada.

