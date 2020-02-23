Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandez, who plays Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is slaying the Internet with her workout videos. Take a look at her 10 photos and videos that will motivate you to hit the gym-

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: You have watched her laugh, you have watched her cry and you have watched her fall in love on the small screen. Yes, we are talking about none other than Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Erica Fernandez, who has carved a space for herself in the hearts of fans as Prerna Sharma within a short span of time. A household name, a fashionista, a YouTuber, Erica has time and again proved that she can do anything she puts her heart and mind into and now she is onto setting some fitness goals.

Contary to her on-screen personality, Erica Fernandez is bold, beautiful and super strong in her real life and her workout videos shared on her Instagram profile are proof. From lifting weights, swinging her body around a small stand to working out on dangerous slopes, Erica has been slaying her recent workout routines, inspiring her fans and followers to hit the gym and kickstart their fitness journey. It is her this dedication towards fitness that makes her one of the fittest and most desirable actresses in television industry.

Recently, Erica Fernandez made hundreds and thousands of her fans go weak in knees by sharing some of her bikini photos in which she could be seen flaunting her well-toned body. Needless to say, the actress is setting a positive example among her audience by asking them to workout and take care of their well-being.

Check out 10 photos and videos of Erica Fernandez that will inspire you to hit the gym:

On the professional front, Erica Fernandez is climbing up the popularity charts with her portrayal of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her chemistry with her co-star Parth Samthaan, who plays Anurag Basu in the show, is also widely appreciated. Their strong acting chops and impressive performances make Kasautii Zindagii Kay take one of the top spots in TRP charts.

