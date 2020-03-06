Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is gearing for its new twist, as Prerna will be seen in all new fearless avatar. However, this time she will be seen hating Anurag Basu as he betrayed her.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Balaji Telefilms much-loved serial, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is heading towards one of the biggest twists in its history. In the latest released promo, Prerna can be seen in all-new bold avatar as she is all set to take revenge from Anurag Basu. She returns to Kolkata with her daughter Kuki!

Just after 5 years, when Mr.Bajaj saved Prerna from drowning, they left the city and lived as husband-wife for society. The duo became successful in their respective businesses and bagged various accolades. However, she turned cold-hearted for Basu as he ditched her, pushed her from the cliff. No doubt the show is gearing up to showcase its high octane drama and Prerna’s fearless avatar too.

Talking about the show, it is a spin-off of Kasautii Zindagii Ki, it is garnering the same love from the Indian viewers due to its intriguing plot. Karan Singh Grover as Rishabh Bajaj, Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu, and Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma are in the lead roles.

Watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay latest promo:

