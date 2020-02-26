Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview: Anurag got to know about Komolika's reality, he told everything to his family and exposed her. He later shared his feelings for Prerna and accepted her as his wife.

In the last episode, we have seen that Prerna exposed Komolika in front of Anurag. Anurag saw a video where he got to know about her plastic surgery. Prerna told him that how Komolika tried to kill their child and the number of times she made the plan to harm their kid. Anurag then went out and told everything to the family, Komolika tried to manipulate Anurag but she failed.

Anurag lashed out on her and slapped her for all the evil plans she made. Anurag tells everyone that Prerna is his wife and no one else can take her place. It was all Komolika’s plan to separate them, Komolika made Anurag’s accident happen and take advantage of his memory loss. Komolika took Anurag back only because he had lost his memory and she thought they can stay together for life.

Anurag then took Kumkum and put it in Prerna’s forehead and said that it belongs to her only. He told Komolika that he had never shared Kumkum with her. Its just Prerna who deserves to be his wife, not Komolika.

Komolika got shocked and could not balance her hatred. She planned to kidnap Anurag, Prerna’s child and thought that she would ask for Anurag in place of the child. She did the same and kidnapped the kid from the incubator room and took her away. Perna got into tears after knowing about the fact that her child is missing. For more updates on the show stay tuned to NewsX.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App