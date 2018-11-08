Director-producer Ekta Kapoor gets trolled for her bold choice at her Diwali bash this Monday. A video from her Diwali party garnered a lot of attention in which she is seen adjusting her clothes a lot. Dressed in a shimmery strapless lehenga choli. At her bash, a lot of celebrities were seen from Divyanka Tripathi to Karan Johar. Pictures inside

Renown director-producer Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali party this Monday. During her party, there was one video which garnered a lot of views, in which she was tensed about her dress and kept on adjusting it. As soon as the video went viral on social media Ekta Kapoor started getting trolled for her dress choice. Ekta Kapoor was dressed in a strapless shimmery peach lehenga choli. Interestingly, at Ekta Kapoor’s party, many Bollywood celebrities were seen such as Shilpa Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, and his girlfriend Georgia Andriani, Karan Johar, Kirti Sanon, David Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Neha Dhupia among others. Whereas among television celebrities Divyanaka Tripathi with her husband Vivek Dahiya, Krystle D’souza, Singing sensation Neha Kakkar, and her rumored boyfriend Himansh Kohli was also seen at her party.

Ekta Kapoor recently posted a series of pictures from her Diwali bash on her official Instagram profile where she was seen posing with Mona Singh, Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Karan Patel, Anita H Reddy with her husband Rohit Reddy, and Jeena Gupta. She has been honored with many awards for her script writing, creative conversion and concept building. She has received Indian Telly awards, Kalakar Awards, Asian Television awards, National Medi Network Film and Tv Awards, and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards.

On the work front, Ekta is currently filming Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Qayamat ki Raat, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Kurein. Check out her picture from her diwali bash here:

