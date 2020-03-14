Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: In the upcoming episode, Prerna and Mr. Bajaj make a grand entry into Anurag Basu's mansion, which gave a shock to him, however somewhere in the heart he felt happy to see her. Currently, Prerna is in full mood to destroy Basu.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Revenge is best when served cold, that’s what Prerna is currently believing in, as time and again with her every move she giving shock to Anurag Basu. In the upcoming episodes, Anurag got to know that Prerna is alive, and he regretted killing her.

After 8 years of repentance, he got a chance to prove himself right, Basu tries to protect her from Komolika, as if she got to know that Prerna is alive she will once again plot against her and will try to kill her.

Meanwhile, Prerna just then when Anurag and Prerna have a face-off, realizes that now she is Mr.Bajaj’s wife and he lost her. However, he is quite happy to see her, but in his heart, he regrets betraying her. d Mr.Bajaj made a grand entry into Basu’s mansion which gave double whammy to them. Just then when Anurag and Prerna have a face-off, he realizes that now she is Mr.Bajaj’s wife and he lost her. However, he is quite happy to see her, but in his heart, he regrets betraying her. Needless to say, Anurag still loves her and wants her back in his life.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sanjana Sanghi on 10 years leap after Rockstar, doesn’t want to become an immature actor

Talking about the plot, it’s quite attention-grabbing as viewers love to watch each episode with equal enthusiasm. While Prerna’s new bold avatar is also one of the reasons, as earlier she was in love with Basu and now seeking revenge from him. Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif, Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, and Hina Khan are in lead roles.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya: Mugdha Chaphekar celebrates anniversary with co-stars Aparna Mishra and Sriti Jha, completes a year with the show

Also Read: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Shweta Tiwari injured during shoot.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App