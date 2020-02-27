Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is gearing up for a shocking twist in which Anurag kills Prerna. Latest reports say that Komolika is behind this evil plan and not Mr Bajaj.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s ‘it’ couple Anurag and Prerna might have been blessed with a baby girl but it seems like the duo would have to struggle a little more to finally be at peace. The makers of the show recently hinted at one of the most shocking twists in the history of the show in which Anurag kills Prerna. While fans ask Anu Ne Pre Ko Kyu Maara and express their displeasure over the developments in the show, the latest report by a news portal suggests that it is all planned by none other than Komolika.

Anurag and Prerna’s daughter Sneha is very weak and is in immediate need of blood. Komolika decides to donate blood and save Sneha but only on one cost. She demands Anurag to kill Prerna. It is under Komolika’s pressure that Anurag pushes Prerna off the cliff.

Reacting to the promo in which Anurag kills Prerna, Pooja Banerjee shared a video expressing that her brother can never do something like this, especially to Prerna. She also hints that Mr Bajaj is behind this.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 26, 2020 written update: Anurag warns Mohini

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Karan Singh Grover will not be coming back as Mr Bajaj, in talks with makers for another show

A promo is also going viral on social media in which Anurag finds out that Rishabh Bajaj might have re-entered their life and Sneha might actually be Rishabh’s child. Which version of the story is true? To find out, stay tuned to Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus every Monday to Saturday at 8 pm.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Fatima Sana Shaikh’s prediction comes true as Anurag kills Prerna

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App