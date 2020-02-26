Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: In a shocking turn of events, Anurag will kill Prerna in an upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The same had been predicted by Fatima Sana Shaikh a few days back in an Instagram post.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: One of the most-loved shows of Indian Television, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is about to witness one of the most shocking twists in the history of the show. After dropping hints that Anurag and Prerna’s lives are in danger after the birth of their baby girl, the makers of the show have released a new promo that will leave you shocked and flabbergasted. Yes, it will be none other than Anurag who will take the life of the love of the life Prerna.

In the promo shared by the channel, Anurag and Prerna are seen adoring their baby girl. Anurag then asks Prerna if she really loves him and can die for him? To which, she says yes. Hearing Prerna’s response, Anurag moves forward to push Prerna off the cliff.

This will surely remind of Fatima Sana Shaikh’s post a few days back in which she said that she had a dream in which Anurag Kills Prerna. This left the fans in utter shock and disbelief. Now, destiny and the wishes of the makers has it that they have actually decided to introduce this track.

After the promo was shared, Pooja Banerjee, who plays Nivedita in the show, posted a video in which she expressed shock over the latest development. She said that while she and Prerna have always had several differences between them, Anurag would never do something like this. Nivedita also hinted that Mr Bajaj might be after this. Will Mr Bajaj comeback or Anurag is under Komolika’s pressure?

