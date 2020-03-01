Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Kasautii Zindagii Kay will witness Anurag killing Prerna in the upcoming episodes. Reports suggest that Anurag will kill Prerna for cheating on him with Mr Bajaj.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: One of India’s most loved telly shows Kasauti Zindagii Kay, which revolves around the lives of Anurag and Prerna, is heading towards one of the biggest twists in the show. The latest promos shared by the makers of the show suggest a plot-twist in which Anurag will kill Prerna. Considering the duo share an unbreakable bond and are madly in love with each other, viewers are in shock and #AnuNePreKoKyuMaara is trending on social media.

Several speculations have come to light reflecting on why will Anurag kill Prerna. Is it one of Komolika’s evil plan or Is Mr Bajaj behind this?! A latest report by a news portal suggests that Anurag will learn that Mr Bajaj survived the plane crash and is still alive. Moreover, it was Mr Bajaj who saved Sneha’s life by donating his blood. This only means Mr Bajaj is her real father. Sneha is Mr Bajaj and Prerna’s daughter, not Anurag and Prerna.

Shook by the developments, Anurag feels betrayed and cheated by Prerna. Henceforth, he decides to kill her by pushing her off the cliff. Earlier, reports were also rife that the plan to kill Prerna might be a masterplan of Komolika. Since Sneha is in dire need of blood and Komolika’s blood matches with Sneha, she decides to save her only if Anurag kills Prerna. This forces Anurag to push Prerna off the cliff.

Also Read: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: Sonakshi turns nurse to shield Naren Sippy

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill flaunts Sidharth Shukla’s t-shirt in latest photo, are the duo finally dating?

What will be the reason behind Anurag killing Prerna? To find out, tune into Kasautii Zindagii Kay on March 2 at 8 pm on Star Plus.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin expresses her happiness over Sidharth Shukla’s win in Bigg Boss, says yet to celebrate his victory

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App