Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is heading towards one of the biggest twists in the show. In the upcoming episodes, Anurag accepts that Sneha is Mr Bajaj and Sneha's child and still decides to marry her.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Kasautii Zindagii Kay has witnessed a complete turnaround of events in past couple days. While it was expected that the birth of Anurag and Prerna’s child and Anurag regaining his memory will bring with itself a wave of happiness, something contrary has happened with the entry of Mr Bajaj. It all started after the makers of the show shared a promo on social media revealing that Anurag will kill Prerna in the upcoming episodes. Ever since then, various speculations have emerged on why did Anurag kill Prerna.

A latest report by a news portal suggests that Anurag will accept that Sneha is not his but Prerna and Mr Bajaj’s child and yet decides to accept her. When Anurag’s mother Mohini warns him about the same, he responds that he loves Prerna and is ready to accept the child.

Prerna overhears the conversation and thinks that Anurag also thinks like his mother and is questioning her character. However, Anurag tells Prerna that it is nothing like this and proposes her for marriage. Prerna readily agrees and the whole house prepares for an impending wedding.

But, the question is if there is an impending wedding of Anurag and Prerna, why will Anurag kill Prerna? Is it Komolika’s evil plan, Is Mr Bajaj behind this or is it one of Anurag and Prerna’s plan against Komolika and Mr Bajaj? To find out, watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay tonight on Star Plus at 8 pm.

