Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: After a gap of 8 years, Prerna is all set to come to Kolkata to seek revenge from Anurag. She recently won the International Businesswoman of the year award in London.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: One of India’s most loved shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay has taken a leap of 8 years. The leap comes after Anurag attempted to kill Prerna by pushing her off the Howdah bridge. However, much to Prerna’s respite, Mr Bajaj comes at the right time and save her from drowning. When Prerna goes to confront Anurag, she finds out that it was all a plan of Anurag and Komolika. She further finds out that her newborn baby Sneha has died in a cylinder blast.

This shatters Prerna but Mr Bajaj suggests her that they should move to London and come back to Kolkata years later stronger and wiser. Prerna also promises Mr Bajaj that she will only return to Kolkata after winning businesswoman of the year award. Now that Prerna has proved her mettle, she is all set to come back to Kolkata to seek revenge. On the other hand, Anurag feels that Prerna is still around and calling his name.

It will be interesting to see what will happen when Anurag come face to face with the bold and powerful avatar of Prerna and how will the latter destroy him? As she is in the plane, Prerna thinks out loud that the way her daughter battled for her life, Anurag will face the same fate. He would have to face the consequences for the same.

Latest reports also say that Anurag killed Prerna only to save her. Henceforth, the makers of the show are all set to take the viewers on an emotional rollercoaster journey.

