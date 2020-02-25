Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Anurag and Prerna have been blessed with a baby girl. The former also confronts Komolika and reveals his identity in front of everyone. Enraged by the development, Komolika decides to kidnap their newborn baby.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: It is a moment of celebration in the Basu and Sharma family as Prerna has been blessed with a baby girl. After Viraj mistakenly shot at Prerna’s womb, Anurag rushed his ladylove to the hospital. While Prerna is under immense pain, she also goes into labour. Listening to Prerna’s cries in the hospital, Anurag gets flashbacks and is reminded of his past with Prerna. Anurag finally learns that Prerna and he were madly in love and tied the knot in a temple.

Soon Anurag enters the hospital room to meet Prerna and informs her that they have been blessed with a baby girl. He is also elated to tell her that he has regained his memory and they wouldn’t have to be apart anymore.

Anurag then informs their families that he and Prerna have been blessed with a baby girl and they will now stay together in the Basu mansion. Anurag also confronts Komolika and tells the entire family that she is not Sonalika but Komolika. Moreover, he declares that it is Prerna who is his wife and goes ahead to fill sindur in her maang. This enrages Komolika, who decides to go ahead and kidnap their newborn baby.

The news of AnuPre blessed with a baby girl has created a wave of excitement among the fans. A lot of pictures have surfaced on social media in which the couple can be seen spending quality time with their newborn baby.

