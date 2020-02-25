Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: It is a moment of celebration in the Basu and Sharma family as Prerna has been blessed with a baby girl. After Viraj mistakenly shot at Prerna’s womb, Anurag rushed his ladylove to the hospital. While Prerna is under immense pain, she also goes into labour. Listening to Prerna’s cries in the hospital, Anurag gets flashbacks and is reminded of his past with Prerna. Anurag finally learns that Prerna and he were madly in love and tied the knot in a temple.
Soon Anurag enters the hospital room to meet Prerna and informs her that they have been blessed with a baby girl. He is also elated to tell her that he has regained his memory and they wouldn’t have to be apart anymore.
Anurag then informs their families that he and Prerna have been blessed with a baby girl and they will now stay together in the Basu mansion. Anurag also confronts Komolika and tells the entire family that she is not Sonalika but Komolika. Moreover, he declares that it is Prerna who is his wife and goes ahead to fill sindur in her maang. This enrages Komolika, who decides to go ahead and kidnap their newborn baby.
Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai preview February 25, 2020: Manish Goenka asks Kartik-Naira to leave the house
View this post on Instagram
The picture perfect 😭❤️ I have no words to describe for the happiness seeing them like this and feeling going through right now 😭😍❤️ Don't forget to watch Kzk on Tv ❤️ . . . . . @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan #EJF #Erica #EricaFernandes #Ejfians #Parth #ParthSamthaan #ParthisAnurag #Parthians #Anurag #AnuragBasu #Prerna #PrernaSharma #PrernaSharmaBasu #AnuPre #PreRag #PaRica #Earth #KZK #KZK2 #KasautiiZindagiiKay #KasautiiZindagiiKay2 #StarPlus
View this post on Instagram
Komolika's truth is out, Anurag slapped her and filled Prerna's forehead in front of her to show komo who has the right to wear this sindoor. This enraged her and she has successfully kidnapped the baby from the hospital 😐.. for this baby, she will ask anurag in return 😕 Well whatever happens ahead, I don't want Anupre to forgive that egohini and Nivedita this easily 😑…they don't deserve forgiveness…the way they treated Prerna, her family and kept Anurag in dark, they Seriously doesn't deserve it but as long as Hero-Heroine is mahaan, they will forgive 🙄 Today was one of the best Episode 🙌🏻 Don't forget to watch Kzk on Tv ❤️ . . . . . @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan #EJF #Erica #EricaFernandes #Ejfians #Parth #ParthSamthaan #ParthisAnurag #Parthians #Anurag #AnuragBasu #Prerna #PrernaSharma #PrernaSharmaBasu #AnuPre #PreRag #PaRica #Earth #KZK #KZK2 #KasautiiZindagiiKay #KasautiiZindagiiKay2 #StarPlus
View this post on Instagram
@the_parthsamthaan 😚😘❤️♥️🔥💯 @iam_ejf 😚😘❤️♥️🔥💯 Again kidnap 🙄this time bechari cutie pie👶😒dunia ma atehi komolika ka shikar😏pata nehi absa kitni bar aur kidnap hogi😒🙄😏🤔 it's the first time for cutie pie 🙄 thy should give at least one week without komo's repeated drama 😏😏😏 . . Whatever ignor the precap… today's epi is just awesome 🥰☺️😍 n finally after 4.5 months sonalika exposed n anurag slapped komolika👋👋👋😂 . . .do watch kzk2 on 📺 . #EJF #Erica #EricaFernandes #EricaJFernandes #EJFians #SonakshiBose #Prerna #PrernaSharma #AnuPre #KZK #KZK2 #KasautiiZindagiiKay #kasautiizindagiikay2 Vc:@ejf_sam
Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Ankita Srivastava gets insecure of Paras Chhabra-Jasleen Matharu’s chemistry, watch video
The news of AnuPre blessed with a baby girl has created a wave of excitement among the fans. A lot of pictures have surfaced on social media in which the couple can be seen spending quality time with their newborn baby.
Also Read: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka February 24, 2020 written updates: Aman saves Roshani