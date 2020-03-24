Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: The makers of the show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay will showcase the nail biting episode, as, in the upcoming episode, Komolika will be seen begging in front of Prerna to spare her, while Ronit will lose his business deal.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes most watched serial, Kasautii Zindagii Kayis high on drama, as Erica as Prerna is all set to take revenge from Anurag Basu and Komolika. In the earlier episode, Komolika seemed happy as she assigned Ronit as the new CEO of the Basu industries.

The duo also conspired against Prerna, as they are not happy that she has all the real power in her hands. However, after being betrayed by Anurag, Prerna learned all the techniques of how to foresee before taking any step. She already made her business strategy.

In the upcoming episode, its a show time for Prerna, as Ronit’s business plan fails while Prerna’s master plan will succeed. Soon when Komolika and Ronit realized that they are loosing they beg to spare them with her horror.

Time by time she is conquering all that she wants, while Anurag Basu from deep inside felt happy to see her happy.It will be interesting to see, what will be Prerna’s next move? Komolika gets the reality check to no to poke Prerna? Meanwhile, in the earlier episode, Prerna unknowingly met her daughter in the park, perhaps, Komolika lied to her that her daughter is no more in the world.

Talking about the current situation, Mr. Bajaj is backing Prerna and helping her to seek revenge from Basu, where on the other hand Basu seemed to be happy after seeing Prerna alive as he was on a guilt trip. Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu, Karan Singh Grover as Rishabh BajajAamna Sharif as Komolika Chaubey and Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma are in lead roles.

