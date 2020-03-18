Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Irritated by Prerna's return, Komolika has expelled Nivedita from CEO post and asked her to take care of household chores. She has replaced her with Ronit, who is her real brother.

Star Plus’s much-loved show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is running high on drama with back to back twists. Prerna’s comeback to Kolkata has not just shocked Anurag but the entire Basu family. If there is one person that has not come to terms with the fact that Prerna has come back is Komolika. From making plans to send her back to taking out her anger on everyone, Komolika is more scared that anyone else. After all, it was her who compelled Anurag to push Prerna off the bridge.

In the upcoming episode, Komolika will ban Anurag’s sister Nivedita from coming to office. Considering how Nivedita is always been passionate about her dad’s company, it is a big deal for it. It so happens that Mohini and Nivedita reveal what happened between Anurag and Prerna. They also state that Komolika will not tolerate Prerna and take her side.

However, Komolika thinks that the duo are speaking against her. She, then, lashes out on Nivedita and says that since she is the CEO of the company, she should have been updated with what went wrong with the deal that they were eyeing for. A middle class girl took away their dream project from them and Nivedita did not have a slight idea.

Also Read: Paras Chhabra’s spokesperson accuses his stylists of using cheap tactics, says he is not liable to pay anything

Also Read: Yeh Jaadu hai Jinn Ka March 17, 2020 written updates: Roshani is in danger

When Nivedita responds that Komolika is baffled because she cannot figure out Prerna’s next move, the former tells her that she does not need to come to the office anymore. She should help with household chores. In response, Nivedita later calls Prerna to blame her for it. She also tells her that Prerna has now made Ronit the CEO of the company.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, March 17, 2020 written updates: Mr Bajaj warns Komolika

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App