Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Reports are rife that Komolika is all set to make another shocking revelation in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Komolika will tell Anurag that Diya is not his daughter. She tricked him into believing it and taking her responsibility.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: One of the biggest obstacles in Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma’s love story is Komolika. Ever since her entry into their lives, Komolika has tried every trick under the hat to separate the lovebirds and attained success in doing so several times. It was also Komolika who pressurised Anurag to kill Prerna by pushing her off the bridge. However, her latest revelation will leave everyone, including Anurag Basu in utter shock.

Latest reports say Komolika will reveal in the upcoming episodes that Diya is not Anurag Basu’s daughter. Anurag has always believed that Diya is his and Komolika’s daughter and cared for her like his own baby girl but it is not the truth. Even though Anurag and Komolika did get intimate, which the former regrets, Diya is just a medium for Komolika to trap Anurag in her life.

The real father of Diya is actually someone and will be introduced into the storyline soon. Komolika tricked Anurag by lying to him that Diya is his daughter. On the other hand, Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma’s daughter Sneha is still alive.

In a promo that is surfacing on social media, Prerna can be seen meeting Sneha for the first time. The duo instantly bond and feel a connection with each other. Later, Sneha also expresses the desire to meet Prerna again. It will be interesting to see what happens when the truth will unfold itself in front of everyone.

