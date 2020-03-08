Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Komolika's daughter Diya and Prerna will reportedly form a special bond in the upcoming episodes. It will be this closeness that will reunite Anurag and Prerna after 8 years.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: After a gap of 8 years, Prerna Sharma is back in Kolkata to seek revenge from Anurag for attempting to kill her and the loss of her daughter Sneha. Despite two hit and miss chances of coming right in front of each other, Anurag and Prerna are unaware of each other’s presence. While Prerna has been waiting for the right opportunity to take revenge, Anurag has admitted that his heart still beats for Prerna.

In one of the recent episodes, Anurag confessed to Goddess Durga that it was Komolika who threatened him of murder charges against Prerna, if he doesn’t kill her. He had to do all of this to save Prerna. Now, the latest report by a news portal suggests that it will be Komolika’s daughter Diya who will reunite Anurag and Prerna.

Reports say that Prerna and Diya will build a soft corner for each other in the upcoming episodes. Prerna’s closeness with Diya will bring her and Anurag closer and rekindle the love between them. Will Prerna easily forgive Anurag or continue with her mission to destroy him? To find out, watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay from Monday to Saturday on Star Plus at 8 pm.

On Monday, Prerna will finally meet her mother and family members. After she exits Goddess Durga’s temple, she watches her mother and bhabhi selling shawls. Her bhabhi recognises her and Prerna walks right upto them and hugs them tightly. When Prerna’s mother says that she thought Prerna is dead, she reveals that Anurag tried to kill her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App