Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Prerna Sharma is back in Kolkata and how! In the upcoming episodes, Prerna will devise a plan to destroy Anurag Basu, Komolika and her brother Ronit, all at once.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Running high on drama and suspence, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is its full form by taking its viewers on an emotional rollercoaster ride. After Prerna Sharma’s power-packed comeback, the entire Basu family is shocked and scared, especially Komolika. Komolika might have been successful in pushing Prerna out of Anurag’s life but now she is scared for her life and doing everything in her capacity to safeguard her business and relationship with Anurag.

So much so, Komolika has removed Anurag’s sister Nivedita from the position of CEO and replaced her with her brother Ronit. Hurt by the change, Nivedita informs Prerna about everything and blames her for her situation. While the old Prerna must have been hurt by Nivedita’s harsh words, the new Prerna is no mood to sit and sob. She has found a perfect opportunity in this situation to take revenge from Anurag, Komolika and Ronit all at once.

In the upcoming episodes, Prerna will be seen devising a plan to destroy the Basu industry, which is run by Anurag, Komolika and Ronit. She has already defeated Anurag in a crucial land bid and is now in a bid to destroy their entire business so that she can take her revenge.

On the sidelines, Prerna and Anurag’s daughter Sneha is still alive. Prerna will have a heartfelt meeting with the 8-year-old Sneha on the episode aired on Monday. After the interaction, both Prerna and Sneha feel a special connection between them. Sneha also expresses the desire to meet Prerna again.

