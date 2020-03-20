Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: In the upcoming episode, Prerna Sharma will finally meet her daughter Sneha. After meeting her, Sneha will express the desire to meet Prerna again.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Star Plus’s hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is running high on drama and back to back interesting twists. As Prerna Sharma is gearing up to seek revenge from Anurag Basu, she is unaware that her daughter Sneha is still alive. Henceforth, when Prerna meets her for the first time, she fails to recognise her. In a promo that is surfacing on social media, we can see the first interaction between Prerna and her daughter Sneha.

The promo begins with Prerna and Sneha sitting in a car. Sneha asks Prerna whether she liked the balloon she’s holding. When Prerna nods in a yes, Sneha says that she can keep it. Prerna says that she can’t keep it. To which, Sneha playfully says think again, she has made the balloon with a lot of love. While leaving, Prerna asks her age and Sneha says she’s 8 years old. This alerts Prerna.

Sneha then goes to her current mother and recalls meeting Prerna. Sneha says that she met a tall lady today. She was so nice and sweet, just like her. Sneha then expresses her desire to meet Prerna again and asks her mother when will she meet her again? Her mother, then, responds that if your and that aunty’s fate is adjoined then she will definitely meet you again.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 20 March 2020 preview: Kartik, Naira gear up to celebrate Dadi’s birthday

Also Read: Bhula Dunga: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s first-ever music video to release on this date

On the other hand, Komolika has made Ronit the CEO of Basu company and made Nivedita sit at home. Moreover, love is blossoming between Mr Bajaj’s Kuki and Anurag Basu’s nephew Kaushik. It will be interesting to find out how will Prerna realise that Sneha is actually her daughter.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Prerna, Anurag Basu’s daughter is alive!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App