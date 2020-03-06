In today's episode, we will see how Prerna will try to destroy the life of Anurag, being unaware of his deal with Komoika. Read the full article to know more.

One of the very popular shows is Kasautii Zindagii Kay. the show is going to have a high voltage drama and lots of surprises for its viewers. The chemistry between the couple is what people love to see in the show. The actors of the show are doing a commendable job as all the characters are performing their roles very naturally. Now what is going to happen in the show is, that after eight years of separation Anurag and Prerna are going to face each other, the separation period caused both of them a lot of pain.

Earlier in the show, we saw how Anurag and Prerna got separated because of Komolika’s conspiracy. Till now we know that Komolika is an evil character in the show, who does not wants to see Anurag and Prerna together. So what has changed in the show after 8 years? As we know that Prerna is now a successful businesswoman, but is still angry about what happened between her and Anurag, soo just to take her revenge from Anurag she is back to India.

The viewers are going to love the coming episodes of the serial as the Anurag and Prerna are going to have their hit and miss moments will witness how their fate will start playing a new game. Komolika has trapped Anurag in such a way that Anurag had to show that he is trying to kill Prerna. On the other hand, Prerna is just unaware of the whole thing, and she just knows that Anurag tried killing her. So now, Prerna has just one motive of destroying the life of Anurag.

Will Prerna ever get to know that Anurag is trapped in a deal with Komolika. For further updates stay tuned to NEWS X.

