Kasautii Zindagii Kayy 2: Erica Fernandes's first look as Prerna has been leaked on social media. Dressed in a red suit styled with a bindi, Erica's look has definitely raised excitement among the fans.

The reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is making headlines for all the right reasons. As the much-awaited show continues to raise the excitement among the fans, the latest photos of Erica Fernandes as Prerna has taken over the social media. Dressed in red suit paired with a bindi, Erica definitely brings back a lot of memories of the show as well as the character of Prerna Sharma, which was essayed by Shweta Tiwari.

As soon as the photos were out, Fans started showering compliments on the actor and expressed their excitement to see her back on the small screen after her previous stint in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Earlier, a few photos from the set got viral which confirmed that Parth will be essaying the role of Anurag Basu in the reboot version of the show. In the photos that got viral, Parth could be seen in a red shirt while Erica was wearing a black suit.

The mystery around the character of Komolika stills looms large. After speculations that suggested that Hina Khan will be essaying the iconic role, recent reports stated that not Hina but Krystle D’Souza will be playing Komolika in the show. Speaking about who might essay the role of Komolika in the show, Ekta Kapoor in her latest interview stated that she is a big TV actor who has largely essayed positive roles on-screen.

With this, actors like Sumona Chakravarti, Sahil Anand, Shubhaavi Choksey, Kanupriya Pandit and Kali Prasad Mukherjee might also be a part of the much-awaited show. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is scheduled to go on air on Star Plus from September 10 at 8:00 pm every day.

