Popular television actor Hina Khan has finally made her entry in the Kasautii Zindagii Kayy reboot version as the much-talked vamp named Komolika. In an interview to a leading daily, she has talked about her excitement on bagging a negative role after continuously essaying a role as sanskaari bahu.

Known for her popular role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actor Hina Khan has come back on the small screen with a bang on the reboot version Kasautii Zindagii Kayy. On 29th October 2018, the show premiered its episode featuring Hina Khan’s entry in the show. All across on social media, she is receiving compliments for her stylish entry in the show. Sharing about her experience on playing a negative role in the daily soap, Hina Khan opened up in an interview to a leading daily. An elated Hina Khan said that her excitement is at at its peak. She had received a warm welcome on the shooting sets and she was really excited to be back on the screens.

On being asked about breaking the stereotype image of sanskaari bahu. She revealed that as an actor, it was a great opportunity as well as a challenge to prove her verstality. She has even promised with herself to play a positive role in the subsequent times.

Hina Khan is considered as the style icon of television. Hina Khan’s fashionable attires and experiment with her accessories is quite a rage among the fans on social media. Shedding light more on her appearance, she revealed that the character Komolika is all about nakhras and adaa. The makers wanted completely a different looks from the previous one. This time, her Komolika has donned completely a different style statement, especially her nose rings.

Talking about the character Komolika, she said that the new vamp will have a lot of shades. She is a very unpredictable girl and viewers will be left wondering to know about her next move.

In the previous part, Urvashi Dholakia played the role of Komolika and received a lot of praises for playing a negative role.

Kasautii Zindagii Kayy reboot version stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandese. The plot of the show revolves around the love story of Anurag Basu and Prerna. The prequel of the show starred Shweta Twiari and Cezzane Khan and Urvashi Dholakia.

