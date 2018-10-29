Sadda Haq actor Rohit Sharma is all set to appear on the show opposite to Hina Khan in the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagi Kayy. In an interview to a leading daily, Rohit Sharma shared her first experience with Hina Khan on shoot. He said that he was nervous to shoot with her however, she turned out to be extremely cooperative in her beahviour. She even rehearsed the lines with him as well.

Kasautii Zindagi Kayy reboot version is the hot scoop of the tinsel town. Every single detail of the show is grabbing our attention. Recently, Hina Khan who is playing the lead role in negative as Komolika in the show turned our heads with her entry. The makers were constantly in search for the lead actor who will be essaying the role of Komolika’s husband. Now as per reports, the makers have zeroed in on fresh face Rohit Sharma. As per reports, Rohit Sharma has been roped in to play Komolika’s boyfriend. Sharma made his debut with the extremely popular youth show drama Sadda Haq.

He was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. The actor would essay Komolika’s boyfriend and will have a cameo for a few episodes. The actors who are playing the lead roles are Parth Samthaan and EricaFernandese.

While speaking to a leading daily, Rohit Sharma said that he was nervous to shoot with her however, she was very cooperative. She rehearsed the lines with him as well.

We can’t contain our excitement to watch the show with theses duo spicing up the show. with their interesting dialogues.

Hina Khan was last seen on the small screen in Bigg Boss season 11 and garnered her popularity from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Kasautii Zindagi Kayy reboot version is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show has a similar storyline based on the love story of Prerna and Anurag Basu.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was aired almost one month ago. The show had a bumper opening with 5589 million viwers in urban areas. It becomes the 10th most-watched show during that particular week.

On being asked about the Komolika role, Hina Khan said that once you appear in a positive role doesn’t mean that you would continue with it. She chose a negative role as it is more challenging. Moreover, it depends upon the acting performance of the actor.

