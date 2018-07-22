Kasautii Zindagii Kayy 2 teaser: After months of anticipation, the makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have released the first teaser of the show. With the official announcement of the show, it is also confirmed that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Hai actor Erica Fernandes will essay the memorable role of Prernaa in the show, that was previously essayed by Shweta Tiwari.

Get ready to experience the epic love saga of Prerna and Anurag Basu in the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After keeping the audience on the tip of their toes with excitement, Media mogul Ekta Kapoor has released the first teaser of the show. Sharing the teaser on her official Twitter profile, Ekta Kapoor wrote that she is feeling excited to bring back the epic love saga of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and the show will be airing soon on Star Plus.

The 40-second teaser follows the same theme and palette as the previous version and brings back a lot of memories for the avid followers of the show. Showing a sparkling chemistry between the lead pair tactfully portrayed through shadows, the teaser of the show further revealed that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Erica Fernandez will be essaying the role of Prerna in the show.

After the teaser was released, Erica confirmed the news that she will be essaying the role of Prerna in the show with a heartfelt tweet. In the tweet, Erica wrote the teaser gave her goosebumps and added that the nostalgia and excitement of being a part of this show cannot be expressed in words.

And this gives me goosebumps! The nostalgia and the excitement of being a part of THIS SHOW cant be expressed in words. Thankyou mam @ektaravikapoor 🙏🏼 @chloejferns @shreya_nehal

P.S:- as promised .. i shall be back very soon on your tv screens …. https://t.co/2V4NAN0EAN — Erica J Fernandes (@IamEJF) July 21, 2018

Along with this, Telly actor Shweta Tiwari, who essayed the role of Prerna in the former show, was all praises for the title song of the show. She further congratulated the team and wished all the best for the new TV saga.

Several reports suggest that Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actor Parth Samthaan will be essaying the role of Anurag Basu while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan will be essaying the role of Komolika in the show. Responding to the reports, Ekta Kapoor clarified on her Twitter handle that none of the actors that are speculated to be a part of the show can be the lead since they are way past their prime and Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a young love story.

