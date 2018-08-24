Kasautii Zindagii Kayy is coming back with a whole new level of romance and entertainment. Sadly, this treat for fans will be a little delayed as the launch date of the show has been changed. Now, the epic love saga will go on air on September 25.

The wait for the second dose of the iconic television show Kasautii Zindagii Kayy is still not over. As per the reports, there will be a delay in the launch of the famous television serial. The show was earlier scheduled to go on air on September 10, but sadly it has been held for a fortnight. Reports also state that the show will not be going live on September 25, 2018, at 8 pm in the evening. Kasautii Zindagii Kayy Reboot will be replacing the ongoing show Har Shaakh Par Ullu Baitha Hai on the same slot of 8 pm.

Television actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan will play the role of lead characters Prerna Sharma and Anurag Basu. They were also seen romancing in the recently launched teaser of the show’s second season. The teaser was released a month ago and it created a lot of buzz among the fans. In the teaser, Erica Fernandes was seen in the same iconic outfit of black and red reminding everyone of Shweta Tiwari. In the first season, this epic love story Shweta Tiwari played the role of Prerna Sharma (female lead) and Cezanne Khan played the lead male character, Anurag Basu. According to the reports, the shooting is going underway. And also the scenes for the second promo were shot at Mumbai itself.

Ekta Kapoor, the maker of the show, is persistent on catching every eye to make this venture a success story. She has also reportedly roped in Shah Rukh Khan to promote her project in a promotional video. For now, the launch of the show has been delayed but seems that the team is planning to feed their fans with an exciting video promo soon!

