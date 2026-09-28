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Home > Entertainment News > Kashmera Shah Backs Sunita Ahuja Amid Govinda-Kom​al Rani Row: ‘Will Always Stand By You’

Kashmera Shah Backs Sunita Ahuja Amid Govinda-Kom​al Rani Row: ‘Will Always Stand By You’

Kashmera Shah has come out in support of Sunita Ahuja as the public dispute surrounding Govinda, his wife and his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar continues to escalate. Kashmera questioned how a co-star could know such intimate details about another actor’s marriage.

Kashmera Shah Backs Sunita Ahuja
Kashmera Shah Backs Sunita Ahuja

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 09:15 IST

Kashmera Shah has publicly backed her aunt-in-law, Sunita Ahuja, amid the increasingly public dispute surrounding Govinda’s marriage and his reported equation with Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar.

Kashmera, who is married to Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek, shared a strongly worded Instagram post on Sunday, September 27. Without naming Komal directly, she questioned her claims about Govinda and Sunita’s personal relationship.

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“Since the beginning of my career, 30 years and 50 films in total, not ‘one co-star’ of mine knew anything about my personal life or feelings. The only person I told everything to was my husband, @krushna30. I have never heard of such a bond in a work environment where a co-worker knows such intimate details,” Kashmera wrote.

Kashmera Shah Defends Sunita Ahuja

Kashmera also addressed Komal’s recent remarks about women who defend their families. She wrote, “I know I am a strong woman and I married into a family of strong women. We are often called RUDE, OBNOXIOUS, DOMINATING, FOCUSED, SELFISH just because we look out for our families, but this is the first time we are called ‘murderers’.”

She continued, “So if every mother, wife, sister, aunt and their dogs are called murderers for protecting the ‘one man’ that they love, be it the father, the husband, the brother, and the dog, then so be it.”

Kashmera ended the post by making her position clear: “I am proud that you are such a woman @officialsunitaahuja and I will always stand by you.” 

What Did Komal Rani Say About Sunita Ahuja?

The latest exchange followed a social media post by Komal, who has been linked to Govinda amid ongoing speculation about their relationship. In the post, she did not name Sunita directly but appeared to respond to the criticism and the “homebreaker” label.

“Jo aurat apne hi pati ko salon se jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho, aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nahi lagti. Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in an already broken house,” Komal wrote. 

The comments came days after Govinda and Komal were seen together at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja, while Sunita had visited the pandal separately. The appearance renewed speculation about Govinda and Komal, although Govinda has maintained that their association is connected to their professional work.

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Marriage Under Public Scrutiny

Govinda and Sunita have been married since 1987 and have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Their marriage has drawn public speculation in recent months, with Sunita making emotional comments about personal problems.

However, the allegations and counterclaims made by the people involved remain their individual accounts. Neither the reported relationship between Govinda and Komal nor the claims about the couple’s private marriage have been independently established as fact.

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Kashmera Shah Backs Sunita Ahuja Amid Govinda-Kom​al Rani Row: ‘Will Always Stand By You’
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Kashmera Shah Backs Sunita Ahuja Amid Govinda-Kom​al Rani Row: ‘Will Always Stand By You’

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Kashmera Shah Backs Sunita Ahuja Amid Govinda-Kom​al Rani Row: ‘Will Always Stand By You’
Kashmera Shah Backs Sunita Ahuja Amid Govinda-Kom​al Rani Row: ‘Will Always Stand By You’
Kashmera Shah Backs Sunita Ahuja Amid Govinda-Kom​al Rani Row: ‘Will Always Stand By You’
Kashmera Shah Backs Sunita Ahuja Amid Govinda-Kom​al Rani Row: ‘Will Always Stand By You’
Kashmera Shah Backs Sunita Ahuja Amid Govinda-Kom​al Rani Row: ‘Will Always Stand By You’

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