The Kashmir Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri is becoming the next big hit in the history of Indian Cinema. On the last week’s box office collection reported on Saturday, the film knocks Rs 7.25 crore. The movie has made Rs 219.08 crore business to date.

The film is soon expecting to cross Rs 225 crore on Sunday. The film is giving a struggling fight to RRR of SS Rajamouli’s period drama film.

The Kashmir Files is based on the evacuation of Kashmiri Pandits from the state during the insurgency’s early days. Experienced actors including Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi have been featured in this film.

Hansal Mehta, the scriptwriter of Kashmir Files tweeted on this huge success, “Congratulations @vivekagnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles. You have succeeded outside the system, on your own terms. Ideologically or otherwise I might disagree with your views and films but as a colleague, I must commend you.” Mehta is also the scriptwriter of Aligarh and Omerta.