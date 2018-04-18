I am very sure that they will start coming back. In the past couple of years, we have seen a fair amount of films coming from all over India to shoot in Kashmir and I think that trend will grow. I think the kind of production help you get over here, the facilities are fantastic. We have shot so many films; Indian film industry has shot so many films in Kashmir. I have done a fair bit of shooting up in Leh. This is the first time I have done a shooting around Srinagar and Sonamarg, Manmarziyaan actor Abhishek Bachchan was quoted saying.

Guru actor Abhishek Bachchan who is currently filming for his upcoming movie Manmarziyaan was quoted saying that he shares a special bond with Kashmir as he has often accompanied his father Amitabh Bachchan during his shootings. “It is nostalgic for me because I have come here when my father used to shoot his films here. It is truly a heaven on earth and I am very happy to be back. It is still as beautiful as it used to be,” Junior Bachchan said.

“I am very sure that they will start coming back. In the past couple of years, we have seen a fair amount of films coming from all over India to shoot in Kashmir and I think that trend will grow. I think the kind of production help you get over here, the facilities are fantastic. We have shot so many films; Indian film industry has shot so many films in Kashmir. I have done a fair bit of shooting up in Leh. This is the first time I have done a shooting around Srinagar and Sonamarg,” he added.

It is said that Kashmir was once the most common and favourite shooting location for Bollywood movies but it soon became a rare shooting spot due to the 1990s insurgency. Manmarziyaan is a romantic drama which is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Kanika Dhillon. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in a key role and is jointly produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

