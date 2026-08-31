Kashmira Irani Pregnant With First Child: ‘Amber Dhara’ Star Announces Pregnancy With Akshat Saxena – See Post

Kashmira Irani is stepping into a new chapter of her life. The actor, best known for her role in the television series Amber Dhara, has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Akshat Saxena. Irani shared the news on Instagram with a playful holiday photograph, keeping the announcement intimate but unmistakably joyful.

The 40-year-old actor posted a picture of two coconuts wearing caps labelled “mom” and “dad”. Alongside the image, she wrote, “Current Status #ComingSoon.” The post quickly drew congratulatory messages from several names from the entertainment industry.

Kashmira Irani’s Pregnancy Announcement Draws Celebrity Reactions

The announcement was met with warm wishes from Irani’s friends and industry colleagues. Gauahar Khan, Anjali Nandkishan, Meiyang Chang, Ridhima Pandit and others took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. For Irani and Saxena, the announcement comes more than two years after their wedding. The couple tied the knot on February 10, 2024, and have often shared glimpses of their relationship on social media.

On their second wedding anniversary earlier this year, Saxena shared a video from their wedding celebrations along with a heartfelt note for his wife, describing her as his “best friend” and celebrating the life they had built together.

Who Is Kashmira Irani?

Kashmira Irani rose to prominence with Amber Dhara, where she played one of the conjoined twins at the centre of the story. The role established her as a familiar face on Indian television. She later moved between television, films and streaming projects, appearing in movies including PK, Rangoon, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. Her other credits include Modern Love Mumbai and Detective Sherdil.

With motherhood now becoming her latest milestone, Irani is preparing to add another, deeply personal chapter to a career that has moved across television, Bollywood and digital storytelling.