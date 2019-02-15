Kashmiri youths' Game of Thrones Tribute picked for official fan video: Besides a large number of netizens, the Kashmiri group has received applause from the former chief ministers of Jammu Kashmir. While reacting to the news, Omar Abdullah took his official Twitter handle and said that it is amazing to see that tribute of Kashmiri youngsters was featured by Game of Thrones. Mehbooba Mufti also praised the group.

Kashmiri youths’ Game of Thrones Tribute picked for official fan video: The video shot by the group of Kashmiri youngsters has made it to the official anthem of Game of Thrones. The Cure -A Kashmiri Instrumental Tribue to Game of Thrones was featured in the official fan anthem of American fantasy drama television series. The eighth season of Game of Thrones will be released in April. The Kashmiri tribute video is directed by Ruman Hamdani, cinematography by Xulkarnian Dev including Hamdani. The track of the video is composed by Sufiyan Malik and Mixing /Mastering by Huat Kirmani. In the video, the traditional Rabab is played by Sufiyan Malik, Piano is played by Hujat Kirmani, Guitar and Kashmiri traditional No’t by Zakir Bakshi. The Video was shot in ski-resort Gulmarg.

Our tribute video featured by the official series handle #forthethrone https://t.co/cA7KuJnasE — Ruman Hamdani (@TheOtherRumi) February 11, 2019

The tribute of Kashmiri group is the lone entry to the official fan anthem of Game of Thrones.

