Kasuatii Zindagii Kay fame Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari will be soon seen making her television debut opposite Dastaan-E-Mohabbat actor Shaheer Sheikh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke. The serial Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke is a spin-off of Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shweta Tiwari who ruled the television industry for seven years as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 1 and even won the controversial Reality show Bigg Boss is making headlines again! But this time it is for her daughter Palak Tiwari. Following her mother’s footsteps, Palak is all set to make her television debut with the serial titled Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke. The serial Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke is a spin-off of Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

As per reports, Palak’s role is a cameo role and not a fully fleshed- out role. Makers believe that palak is talented and a new face to the television industry, so she is perfect for the new serial. Palak Tiwari will be cast opposite Dastaan-E-Mohabbat actor Shaheer Sheikh. The show is being currently shot n Bhuj and expected to be aired in mid-March 2019.

Palak Tiwari is already a social media sensation with more than 200k followers on her Instagram handle. There were speculations that she will be soon seen making her Bollywood debut with Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary but Shweta Tiwari wanted Palak to continue her studies first before getting into the acting business.

Let’s hope Palak gets the same amount of love and appreciation from the audience as Kasuatii Zindagii Kay fame Shweta Tiwari bagged as Prerna.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More