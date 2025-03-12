Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How Her Co-Stars Reacted

Kate’s quick-thinking co-stars, Justin Theroux and Brenda Song, immediately came to her rescue. Justin, 53, leaned over and appeared to adjust something at the back of her dress.

Hollywood star Kate Hudson had a close call with a wardrobe mishap while attending a screening of her latest film, Running Point. The actress, best known for How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, stunned in a daring black plunging gown but almost suffered an embarrassing moment on stage.

Kate Hudson’s Outfit Causes Unexpected Mishap

At 45, Kate Hudson confidently rocked a glamorous black gown at the New York City screening event. However, things took an unexpected turn just a few minutes into the post-screening panel discussion.

As she began answering a question about the film, she suddenly gasped and quickly placed her hands over her chest. Her dress appeared to shift slightly, nearly leading to an awkward wardrobe malfunction.

Co-Stars Justin Theroux and Brenda Song Rush to Help

Kate’s quick-thinking co-stars, Justin Theroux and Brenda Song, immediately came to her rescue. Justin, 53, leaned over and appeared to adjust something at the back of her dress.

Brenda, 36, sprang from her seat and spread her arms wide in front of Kate to shield her from the audience.

The hilarious moment played out on stage as Kate joked, “You didn’t expect this,” while laughing off the incident.

Other Cast Members React to the Blunder

While Kate was being assisted, her other Running Point co-stars, Jay Ellis, Scott MacArthur, and Drew Tarver, were seen laughing as they watched the situation unfold.

Justin Theroux, in an effort to ease the moment, shouted, “Just keep talking,” as he quickly resolved the issue.

Kate Hudson’s near wardrobe malfunction quickly became a talking point on social media. Fans praised her composure and her co-stars’ quick response, turning what could have been an embarrassing mishap into a lighthearted moment.

With the Running Point screening already making headlines, this unexpected event only added to the buzz surrounding the film.