Sunday, October 27, 2024
Kate Winslet Reveals The Iconic Titanic Door Was Actually A Piece Of The Ship’s Bannister

During a Q and A for her latest film, 'Lee', Winslet humorously acknowledged the frequency with which DiCaprio is asked about their 'Titanic' moment. She also provided insight into the filming conditions, stating that the water wasn't as deep as it appeared on screen.

Kate Winslet Reveals The Iconic Titanic Door Was Actually A Piece Of The Ship’s Bannister

In a recent interview, Academy Award winner Kate Winslet shed new light on the iconic scene from the cult classic ‘Titanic’, addressing the long-debated question about the famous “door.”

Contrary to popular belief, Winslet stated that what fans refer to as a door was actually a piece of the ship’s bannister, as per People magazine.

When asked if there was “room on the door” for her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, who portrayed Jack Dawson, Winslet anticipated the question.

“I thought, ‘He’s busting out the Titanic question and next he’s gonna ask me about the door.’ I absolutely knew it,” she remarked, before revealing that the floating piece wasn’t even a door. “It’s a piece of bannister, like stairway or something, that had broken off,” as per People magazine.

The scene has sparked countless debates since the film’s release in 1997, with fans speculating whether there was enough space for both Jack and Rose on the debris.

Director James Cameron even commissioned a study to explore this question, using stunt doubles to reenact various scenarios. “Jack might’ve lived, but there’s a lot of variables,” Cameron noted, emphasizing Jack’s mindset of prioritizing Rose’s safety.

During a Q and A for her latest film, ‘Lee’, Winslet humorously acknowledged the frequency with which DiCaprio is asked about their ‘Titanic’ moment. She also provided insight into the filming conditions, stating that the water wasn’t as deep as it appeared on screen.

“So first of all, I was regularly like, ‘Can I just go for a pee?'” she joked, explaining how she had to climb out of the tank during takes, as per People magazine.
As she shared more behind-the-scenes details, Winslet described filming the scene in an infinity tank, where the sound of rushing water created a unique atmosphere.

“Everybody is entirely looped in with the last 22 minutes of the movie because you can hear this water noise the whole time,” she explained.

With Winslet’s revelations, fans may view the legendary film scene in a new light, pondering not just the romance but the practical realities behind its creation.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

celebrity news hollywood kate winslet titanic Trending news World news
