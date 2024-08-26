Kate Winslet To Executive Produce And Star In ‘The Spot’- Deets Inside!

Winslet most recently starred in the HBO limited series "The Regime." Previously, she starred in the HBO limited series "Mare of Easttown," for which she won the Emmy Award for best actress in a limited series .

Hollywood star Kate Winslet will be soon in a series titled ‘The Spot’. As per Variety, Ed Solomon is the writer of the show.

The official logline of ‘The Spot’ read, “When a successful surgeon (Winslet) and her schoolteacher husband begin to suspect that she may be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death, their quest for truth spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal.”

Solomon serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner of “The Spot.” Winslet will executive produce in addition to starring under her Juggle Productions banner.

