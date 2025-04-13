Home
Sunday, April 13, 2025
  Kathak Legend Kumudini Lakhia Passes Away At 95 In Ahmedabad

Kathak Legend Kumudini Lakhia Passes Away At 95 In Ahmedabad

Kathak icon Kumudini Lakhia passed away at 95 in Ahmedabad. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, she revolutionized Kathak and trained many dancers at Kadamb Dance Centre.

Kathak Legend Kumudini Lakhia Passes Away At 95 In Ahmedabad


Kumudini Lakhia, a pioneer in Kathak dance and one of India’s most respected classical choreographers, passed away at her residence in Ahmedabad on Saturday. She was 95 and had been suffering from age-related health issues for the past three months.

Lakhia breathed her last around 11 am, confirmed Parul Thakore, administrator of the Kadamb Centre for Dance and Music, which Lakhia founded in 1964. Through Kadamb, she nurtured countless dancers and modernized Kathak while preserving its traditional roots.

Born on May 17, 1930, in Ahmedabad, Kumudini Lakhia devoted her life to Indian classical dance. Her work went far beyond stage performances—she developed new techniques, vocabulary, and expressions in Kathak, transforming how the dance form is perceived and practiced today.

In recognition of her immense contribution, Lakhia received several national and international honors. These include the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and most recently, the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, which she was conferred on Republic Day this year. She also earned the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Kalidas Samman, and the Gaurav Puraskar from the Gujarat government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over her demise, calling her “an outstanding cultural icon.” In a tribute on social media platform X, he said, “Her passion for Kathak and Indian classical dances was reflected in her remarkable work over the years. A true pioneer, she also nurtured generations of dancers. Her contributions will continue to be cherished.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also paid his respects, calling her “the pride of Gujarat and India in the field of classical art.”

Apart from being a performer and teacher, Kumudini Lakhia also contributed to Indian cinema as a choreographer in films such as Umrao Jaan (1981). She began her journey as a choreographer in 1973 with a small group of students and experimented with innovative approaches to adapt Kathak to contemporary themes.

Her academic contributions were equally significant. She delivered lectures on creativity and dance performance at universities across India, the USA, and Europe. Lakhia was trained under various classical gurus, including the legendary Shambhu Maharaj at the Bharatiya Kala Kendra, under a scholarship provided by the Government of India.

The Indian arts community, her students, and admirers across the globe mourn the loss of a visionary artist whose influence on Kathak will live on for generations.

Filed under

Kathak dancer Kumudini Lakhia death news Padma Vibhushan awardee dies

