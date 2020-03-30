Many celebrities pledged to donate to the PM CARES fund in order to support their country in this crucial hour. Kartik Aaryan has also donated some amount of money and has a request to make to all the countrymen. Have a look at his post:

While most of the celebrities have pledged to contribute their bit for the consequences which have developed a national emergency, Kartik Aaryan also came to the foreground to save the nation. Kartik Aaryan has decided to contribute Rs. 1 crore to the PM CARES fund for saving the nation from the raging of the virus.

As the number of the Coronavirus cases are on a rapid increase with each day passing, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide complete lockdown to control the cases in the country. Due to the lockdown, the economy of the country has come to a standstill and people are struggling to earn a one-meal a day amidst the conditions.

So in order to help the poor daily wage earners, PM Modi announced a CARES funds which invited the people from all over the world to contribute the amount according to their pockets so that India’s fight against the Covid-19 could be strengthened.

Have a look at Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram post:

It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a Nation.

Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible 🙏🏻 https://t.co/AzTT3lWHtr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 30, 2020

Earlier, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, and many others contributed to the PM CARES funds and now Kartik Aaryan also offered a helping hand. The actor shared the news via his official Twitter account. He expressed that we must take a step together as a nation.

Kartik Aaryan also urged his fans and audience to contribute their bit as much as they can. Kartik Aaryan not only contributed to the PM CARES funds but also shared a monologue and a rap video where he requested the people to stay home amidst the lockdown.

PM CARES not only promotes big contributions but also accepts micro-donations too. The country is preparing to help the current patients testing Coronavirus and help the scenario in the near future.

